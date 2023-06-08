‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Trailer: Zoe Saldaña Leads Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Spy Thriller

Paramount+ has released the first trailer and set the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s latest star-studded project, the spy thriller series “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The series, which is inspired by an actual US military program, will debut on the streamer on July 23. According to the official synopsis, the show “follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror,” per the official synopsis. “The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

The show also stars Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Watch the trailer below.

Saldaña revealed that Sheridan personally recruited her for the series. “He sent me a pilot he wanted me to read, and if I responded well to it, he really wanted to continue writing this character around me,” she told Vanity Fair. “When you get a call from someone like Taylor Sheridan…You work really hard.”

Saldaña hails from recent smash hit films “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Kidman is known for projects such as “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Hours” and, of course, her iconic AMC Theatres ads.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.