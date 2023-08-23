Tom Sandoval Faces a Vigorous Challenge After the #Scandoval in ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Tom Sandoval is taking on yet another challenge in the brand new trailer for Season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 25.

The trailer gives a peek into some of the vigorous challenges that the stars will embark on throughout their time on “Special Forces,” equipped by a cast of notable names.

Currently filming “Vanderpump Rules” amid controversy that ensued after he cheated on his long-term partner Ariana Madix with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss (which ended up landing the show two Emmy nominations), Sandoval now joins “Special Forces.” Sandoval will be joined by a slew of impressive (well, depends on which way you look at it) reality stars, actors, athletes and personalities for Season 2 of the Fox’s reality competition show.

The celebrity recruits for Season 2 of “Special Forces” are Sandoval; NFL star Dez Bryant; Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tyler Cameron; Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best;” Kardashian ex Blac Chyna; “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and ’90s icon, Brian Austin Green; NBA champion Robert Horry; Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson; Olympic ski racer Bode Miller; Jack Osbourne of “The Osbournes;” actor Tara Reid; influencer, host and producer Kelly Rizzo, who is the widow of Bob Saget; “Dance Moms” alum and global social media superstar JoJo Siwa; and former star of “The Bachelor,” Nick Viall.

Executive producers are Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke. Minnow Films produces the series.

Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

ABC is moving its “The Bachelor” franchise, including the first ever “Golden Bachelor,” to Thursdays this fall. ABC has revealed several tweaks to its fall plans, including the decision to pair “Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” together on Thursday nights starting September 28.

“The Golden Bachelor” was originally slated to air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET in the fall, behind “Dancing With the Stars,” but will now air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ABC will announce what it will air instead in that slot at a later date. Also up in the air: Tuesday nights, as “Bachelor in Paradise” was originally scheduled to air on the night at 9 p.m., behind “Celebrity Jeopardy” at 8 p.m., but has now moved to Thursdays at 9 p.m.

The Ken Jennings-hosted “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is now moving to Wednesdays at 8 p.m., starting September 27, followed on the night by “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 9 p.m. and “The $100,000 Pyramid” at 10 p.m. Those three gamers replace the previously announced “Judge Steve Harvey,” “Abbott Elementary” repeats and “What Would You Do,” which were originally set for Wednesday night airings. (No word on whether “Judge Steve Harvey,” those “Abbott” repeats and “What Would You Do?” will land elsewhere).

Also up in the air: “Press Your Luck,” originally slated to air Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the 15th season of “Shark Tank” will debut on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. followed by ABC News’ “20/20.” Sunday, Oct. 1 will sport the premiere of “AFV” at 7 p.m. and “The Wonderful World of Disney” at 8 p.m.

ABC will reveal the rest of its plans for Monday and Tuesday nights soon.

TRAILERS

Apple TV’s upcoming comedy series “Still Up” has debuted its first trailer. The eight-episode series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts is set to make its global debut Sept. 22 with the release of its first three episodes.

This take on a rom-com follows insomniacs and best friends Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who spend most nights awake FaceTiming and calling one another, and soon falling for each other. Alongside the pair stars Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

“Still Up” is created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter and is directed by John Addis. Additional writing is done by Bryce Hart. The show is executive produced by Paul Schlesinger and Phil Clarke and is produced by Arabella McGuigan and Various Artists Limited.

Watch the trailer below.

ACQUISITIONS

Cesar Millan’s Emmy-nominated series “Dog Whisperer” will now be distributed via Cineverse across multiple digital platforms.

Cineverse will distribute the series via the new free ad-support streaming TV (FAST) channel — the “Dog Whisperer” channel. Additionally, it will be available to watch via ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD).

The series debuted in 2004 on the National Geographic Channel with 30-minute episodes before transitioning to a one-hour program the following year. The Millan-led series went on to welcome guest celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Denise Richards, landing Emmy nominations in both 2006 and 2007.

“Almost 20 years ago, one of the most popular pet-based TV series launched on television and immediately gained large audiences and attracted fans around the world,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP of partnerships at Cineverse. “People have been enthralled at the skill and personality of Cesar Millan and have been hooked ever since. We look forward to bringing Dog Whisperer to fans who have not had an opportunity to watch in several years, as well as introducing the show to entirely new audiences for the very first time.”

SPECIALS

OutKick will host a one-hour Fox special titled OutKick on Fox, set to air Sunday Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. Clay Travis, founder of OutKick, will join Fox hosts hosts Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt to talk hot topics in America.

OutKick on Fox will feature conversations with Riley Gaines, host of podcast “Gaines for Girls,” OutKick columnist Mary Katherine Ham and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.

This marks the first time OutKick has joined Fox for a primetime special since the conservative media outlet was founded back in 2011.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) has tapped Rita Hagen Aleman to serve as its new executive producer of news and documentary development, the company announced Wednesday.

Aleman hails as executive producer and director of special projects with “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien,” HMPG’s nationally syndicated public affairs program. The show is currently entering its ninth season on Sept. 16, serving as one of the top weekend public affairs programs on broadcast and cable.

“Rita has successfully guided the continued development of ‘Matter of Fact,’ including closing out the 2022-2023 season with year-to-year audience growth,” said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG. “She has tremendous range and we’re eager to engage her in other HMPG news and information projects.”

In her new role, Aleman will continue to work on ‘Matter of Fact’ while expanding her talents into national news and information programming. Aleman will report to Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG’s executive vice president and general manager of entertainment while developing additional documentaries and docuseries for the company.