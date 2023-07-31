Fox’s ‘Special Forces’ Sets Season 2 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Nick Viall, Tara Reid, Blac Chyna & More

One network’s scandal is another network’s treasure.

Tom Sandoval, who is currently filming the next season of “Vanderpump Rules” amid much drama, is joining the cast of another reality show and will compete on the second season of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Sandoval will be joined by a slew of impressive (well, depends which way you look at it) reality stars, actors, athletes and personalities for Season 2 of the Fox’s reality competition show.

The celebrity recruits for Season 2 of “Special Forces” are Sandoval; NFL star Dez Bryant; Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tyler Cameron; Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best;” Kardashian ex Blac Chyna; “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and ’90s icon, Brian Austin Green; NBA champion Robert Horry; Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson; Olympic ski racer Bode Miller; Jack Osbourne of “The Osbournes;” actor Tara Reid; influencer, host and producer Kelly Rizzo, who is the widow of Bob Saget; “Dance Moms” alum and global social media superstar JoJo Siwa; and former star of “The Bachelor,” Nick Viall.

In its second season, “Special Forces” is getting an icy twist, and not just because of its slate of celebrity talent. Stars will face the brunt of winter warfare as they battle the freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand. The cast will be tested with submerging themselves into a frozen lake, trekking a 4,700 ft tall snowcapped mountain and embarking on an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

Season 2 of “Special Forces” will sport no voting or eliminations — just survival.

In the first teaser for the new season, Sandoval is seen with a bloody nose, saying, “I want to get punished.” Sandoval has been at the center of Bravo’s #Scandoval, which is the term dubbed on social media for him cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with fellow “Vanderpump” costar, Raquel Leviss. (Everyone is capitalizing off the #Scandoval: This fall, Madix will also be on another reality show as she competes on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” — and both shows will be airing on Monday nights, so the exes will be battling it out across networks.)

The celebrity cast will try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, who are an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

Executive producers are Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke. Minnow Films produces the series. Season 2 of “Special Forces” premieres on September 25 on Fox.

The first season of Fox’s “Special Forces” was won by “The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown.

Watch the “Special Forces” Season 2 teaser look below: