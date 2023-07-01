‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli ‘Forbids Bigots and Homophobes’ From Watching His Work: Supreme Court Decision ‘Allows Me to Discriminate’

Michael Imperioli is among many actors in Hollywood speaking out against the Supreme Court, with the “Sopranos” star making a statement against the group’s ruling in favor of a Christian web designer who sought legal protection to discriminate against same-sex marriages due to her religious beliefs.

Imperioli shared a screenshot of a news story about the ruling on Instagram, with the headline “Supreme Court protects web designer who won’t do gay wedding websites,” along with a caption railing against the decision.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote Saturday morning. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Weighing in on some responses contending with his post, Imperioli reaffirmed his statement, writing that “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 majority decision was announced Friday, representing an impactful blow to LGBTQ protections. In the case, web designer Lorie Smith desired to explain why she wouldn’t create wedding websites for same-sex couples, as she opposes them due to her religious beliefs. Under Colorado law, she stated that posting such a statement would be illegal. The case was argued to the Supreme Court under free speech grounds.

The ruling was only one of a sweeping series of victories for conservative politics emerging from the Court this week, including a decision to cancel President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and a declaration that affirmative action in the college application process is unconstitutional.