‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase, ‘A Teacher’ Writer Hannah Fidell Set FX Project With Pilot Commitment

David Chase and Hannah Fidell are teaming on a new show at FX that the network has given a pilot commitment, Variety has learned.

According to FX, the untitled series is based on one of Chase’s previously unproduced scripts of which Fidell has written a contemporary take. Further plot details are being kept under wraps.

Chase and Fidell are both credited as co-writers and co-creators on the show as well as executive producers. Fidell will direct the pilot. Nicole Lambert of Chase Films will also executive produce, with FX Productions producing. Fidell is currently under a first-look deal at FX.

Should the project go forward, it would be Chase’s first television series since “The Sopranos,” the groundbreaking HBO mafia drama that he created. The highly-influential series won 21 Emmys throughout its run and is widely considered one of the best television shows of all time. Chase most recently wrote and produced the “Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark.” His other TV credits include “The Rockford Files,” “Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” and “Northern Exposure.” Chase is currently under a first-look film and TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

He is repped by UTA, Gendler & Kelly, and 42West.

Fidell made her feature directorial debut with “A Teacher,” which premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, with Fidell also having written produced the film. She subsequently adapted it into a limited series of the same name at FX with Kate Mara and Nick Robinson in the lead roles. Fidell served as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on the show. She has also written and directed the films “6 Years” and “A Long Dumb Road,” the latter of which she also produced. She recently directed episodes of shows like “Pam & Tommy,” “The Act,” and “Casual.”

Fidell is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.