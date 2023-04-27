India’s SonyLIV and Applause Extend Partnership, Renew ‘Fauda’ Adaptation ‘Tanaav’ for Season 2

Indian streamer Sony LIV and production house Applause Entertainment have extended their existing partnership with two new series and renewals for four more.

Among the new series, “36 Days,” produced in association with BBC Studios India is a suspense thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig and Kenneth Desai. “Kafas” (“Cage”) is a social drama series starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi in lead roles and directed by Sahil Sangha.

“Tanaav,” the Indian adaptation of “Fauda,” has been renewed for a second season as has Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani’s “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.”

“Undekhi” and “Avrodh” have been renewed for third seasons. The shows are part of SonyLIV’s 35-strong 2023 slate in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi languages, with plans for Bengali-language commissions as well.

Danish Khan, head, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with an exceptional slate of shows in 2023 and beyond.”

Sameer Nair, MD of Applause Entertainment, added: “In our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling we are excited to create for SonyLIV a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favorites.”

SonyLIV now has 24 million paid subscribers, SonyLIV head of content Saugata Mukherjee had told Variety. Applause is a division of the $45 billion Aditya Birla Group conglomerate.