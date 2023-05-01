Sony Pictures Television Options Zach Zimmerman’s Comedic Memoir ‘Is it Hot in Here?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television has optioned “Is it Hot in Here? (Or Am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth),” the debut collection of essays from comedian and writer Zach Zimmerman, for TV adaptation.

“Is it Hot in Here?” is described as a “memoir-esque exploration of selfhood” chronicling Zimmerman’s journey from being a “straight, meat-eating, Southern Baptist to a queer, vegetarian, atheist socialist,” including stories about them learning to overcome their religious guilt or reminiscing over Tinder dates gone wrong. Published by Chronicle Books, “Is it Hot in Here?” was released on April 18.

The option is the second commitment between Sony Pictures Television and Zimmerman, who secured a blind script deal at the studio in 2022.

Zimmerman has previously written essays and humor pieces for the New Yorker, McSweeney’s, the Washington Post and the Independent. They also hosted and wrote for the Scruff trivia game “Hosting,” and their live comedy has been featured on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” In 2019, they released their debut stand-up album “Clean Comedy.” Zimmerman is an alum of Second City Theatricals in Chicago.

Other book-to-screen adaptations in the works at Sony Pictures Television include “The Man In The Back Seat” (working title) based on “The Long Silence” by former police officer Paul Stickler and “Payday” based on author and journalist Celia Walden’s thriller of the same name. Variety exclusively reported that the studio had optioned “Nosotras,” a comedy pilot from Lorena Russi.