‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’ at Paramount+ Adds Five to Cast, Including Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes

The live-action “Knuckles” series at Paramount+ has added five new cast members.

Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”), Stockard Channing (“Grease,” “The West Wing”), Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future,” “The Addams Family”), Paul Scheer (“Black Monday,” “Veep”), and Rob Huebel (“Children’s Hospital,” “Bob’s Burgers”) have all joined the series. Details on their characters are being kept under wraps.

As previously announced, Idris Elba will once again voice the character Knuckles as he did in the film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Other cast members include Adam Pally, reprising the role of Wade Whipple, as well as Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor. Guest stars include Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter, with the latter reprising her role as Maddie.

The show was originally announced in February 2022. It is set in the time between “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the third film in the franchise, which is slated to debut in theaters on December 20, 2024. In the series, Knuckles “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior,” per the official logline.

John Whittington, who worked on the screenplay for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” wrote the pilot for “Knuckles” and serves as head writer and executive producer on the series. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also writers.

Jeff Fowler, who directed both “Sonic the Hedgehog” films, will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film and Toru Nakahara — all members of the films’ creative team — serve as executive producers, as does Elba. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker are also directing episodes. Paramount Pictures and Sega of America produce.

(Pictured, from left to right: Christopher Lloyd, Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing)