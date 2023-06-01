‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO has ordered a third season of “Somebody Somewhere,” Variety has learned.

According to the logline, Season 2 of the comedy follows Sam (Bridget Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. “Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever,” it reads.

In addition to Everett and Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Jane Brody, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson also star.

“We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President HBO and Max Comedy Programming, in a statement.

Everett also serves as an executive producer on the series, which is co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. Carolyn Strauss executive produces on behalf of Mighty Mint alongside Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel serves as a producer. “Somebody Somewhere” is written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.