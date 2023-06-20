Dan Stevens to Replace Justin Roiland on Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ After Firing Over Domestic Violence Charges

Dan Stevens is officially taking over the lead voice role in Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” from Justin Roiland.

Roiland, who co-created the animated series, was fired from the show in January after it was revealed he was being charged with domestic violence. He was also removed from the Hulu animated show “Koala Man” at that time. The charges against Roiland were dismissed in March.

Stevens will play Korvo, described as “a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.”

A first look video featuring Stevens can be seen below.

He joins fellow cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. Season 4 will debut on August 14, and the show has already been renewed for Season 5.

Stevens recently starred in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” as well as shows like “Gaslit” at Starz and “Legion” at FX. He is also known for his work in shows like “Downton Abbey” and films like the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Guest,” “The Call of the Wild,” and “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

He is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Peikoff Mahan

In addition to losing his roles in “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man,” Roiland was also ousted from his hit Adult Swim animated series “Rick and Morty.” The search for a new lead voice actor on that show — as Roiland voiced both title characters in addition to several others — is ongoing.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland said in March. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

More to come…