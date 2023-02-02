‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS has renewed freshman drama “So Help Me Todd” for another season.

The series follows meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Skylar Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laidback, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations. Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo also star.

“So Help Me Todd” is created by Scott Prendergast, who executive produces alongside Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman. CBS Studios produces.

The series has been a ratings success for CBS — as much of a ratings success can be achieved by a broadcast network in the streaming age, with an average 6.3 million viewers per episode. That number grows to 7.4 million after accounting for 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

“’So Help Me Todd’ has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”