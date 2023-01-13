‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Scrapped at TNT

“Snowpiercer” Season 4 will not air on TNT as planned, Variety has confirmed.

The post-apocalyptic drama series was already set to end with its upcoming fourth season, but Warner Bros. Discovery has decided not to air the season at all. Instead, Tomorrow Studios will now shop the series to other outlets.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of ‘Snowpiercer,'” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought ‘Snowpiercer’s’ extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

“Snowpiercer,” based on the 2013 film of the same name which was itself based on a graphic novel, was the last remaining scripted series at TNT. As Variety reported in April 2022, scripted programming at TBS and TNT was being done away with under the direction of CEO David Zaslav following Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Bros in a cost-cutting measure. A number of projects have suffered similar fates at the company in the past year, including the JJ Abrams sci-fi series “Demimonde,” the DC film “Batgirl,” the HBO Max comedy series “Minx,” and many more.

The move all but brings to an end “Snowpiercer’s” long and circuitous route to the small screen. The show was first put into development in 2015, ordered to pilot in 2016, and ordered to series in 2018. Original showrunner and series creator Josh Friedman left the show, with Graeme Manson taking over as showrunner. After that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot’s original director, did not return for the pilot’s reshoots, citing creative differences with Manson’s new vision for the show. James Hawes came onboard to direct the reshoots in July 2018. It was then announced that the show would be moving to TBS, but was brought back to TNT in October 2019.

“We love ‘Snowpiercer’ and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare,” said Tomorrow Studios’ CEO & partner Marty Adelstein and president & partner Becky Clements. “We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

Deadline first reported this news.