‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Travis Kelce, Jenna Ortega and Previously Announced Woody Harrelson to Next Batch of Hosts

Weeks after helping his Kansas City Chiefs team win the Super Bowl in Arizona, tight end Travis Kelce will travel to New York to host “Saturday Night Live” on March 4. A week later followed by breakout “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega on March 11. But first up, as previously announced, Woody Harrelson will return to the “Saturday Night Live” stage to host for a fifth time on Feb. 25. He leads the next batch of hosts as “SNL” returns at the end of the month for three consecutive weeks.

Musical guests for those nights include Jack White (Feb. 25), Kelsea Ballerini (March 4) and The 1975 (March 11).

Harrelson will host while promoting the new film “Champions,” in theaters March 10. In the film, from Bobby Farrelly, Harrelson plays a minor-league basketball coach who gets fired and then winds up in legal trouble. As part of a community service requirement, he coaches a Special Olympics basketball team.

As for the night’s musical guest, it will mark White’s fourth solo appearance on the show and fifth overall. Last year, White released two solo records; later this year, his band The White Stripes will release a 20th anniversary edition of their album “Elephant.”

As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making his “SNL” hosting debut. It also reps the first appearance for Ballerini as musical guest. Her appearance comes after her new EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” and its accompanying short film were released on Valentine’s Day. Ballerini is also staging the “Heartfirst” U.S. tour starting off in March.

And then there’s Ortega appearance on March 11, which also marks her inaugural stint as “SNL” host. Ortega will host the same weekend her new film “Scream VI” hits theaters; she’s also continuing to support Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday” on the eve of Emmy season.

That night, The 1975 is back for their second appearance as musical guest. The band is currently on tour promoting their album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

“SNL” airs live on NBC and streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Hosts this season have included Miles Teller (Oct. 1), Brendan Gleeson (Oct. 8), Megan Thee Stallion (Oct. 15), Jack Harlow (Oct. 29), Amy Schumer (Nov. 5), Dave Chappelle (Nov. 12), Keke Palmer (Dec. 3), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Dec. 10), Austin Butler (Dec. 17), Aubrey Plaza (Jan. 21), Michael B. Jordan (Jan. 28) and Pedro Pascal (Feb. 4).

Musical guests this season have included Kendrick Larmar (Oct. 1), Willow (Oct. 8), Megan Thee Stallion (Oct. 15), Jack Harlow (Oct. 29), Steve Lacy (Nov. 5), Black Star (Nov. 12), SZA (Dec. 3), Brandi Carlile (Dec. 10), Lizzo (Dec. 17), Sam Smith (Jan. 21), Lil Baby (Jan. 28) and Coldplay (Feb. 4).

“Saturday Night Live” stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Featured players are Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.