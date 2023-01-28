Michael B. Jordan Portrays an Unhinged Jake From State Farm in Funny and Subversive ‘SNL’ Sketch

Michael B. Jordan donned a State Farm polo for a hilarious “Saturday Night Live” video short as not-so-good neighbor Jake, who first shows up to demonstrate the insurance company’s app for a family and then refuses to leave.

Jordan’s Jake first shows up to help the family file a claim to fix their toilet after their daughter clogs it with stuffed animals, and then he slowly becomes a part of the family unit.

As the father, played by Mikey Day, comes home to discover State Farm is “here for you 24/7” and Jake is still there playing with the kids, Day is stuck making a sandwich while his family gets pizza with the studly insurance spokesman. Jake then continues to assimilate into the family unit, bringing Gardner and the kids to church on Sunday morning, causing a fight between the two spouses.

Slowly but surely, Day is phased out of his family, as Jake plays with his kids, throwing the football with his son, now wearing the State Farm polo, hits on his wife, and moves all of his State Farm wardrobe into the closet.

Day tries to scheme a way to rid the family of the visitor by googling Geico, but Jake shows up in the shadows, whispering that it won’t be so easy, because State Farm matches rates. Jake then taunts Day with a sinister voice, saying, “Save more when you bundle home and auto.”

In a drunken stupor, Day mourns he loss of his family to Jake, drunkenly singing “Like A Good Neighbor, State Farm is There.”

“He took everything,” he exclaims, before attempting to jump over a bridge.

Then, out of nowhere, he is saved by insurance mascots LiMu Emu and Doug, from Liberty Mutual.

Watch the sketch below: