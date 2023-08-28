Bethenny Frankel, Will Arnett, Kandi Burruss and More Join David Spade-Hosted Game Show ‘Snake Oil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Arnett, Kandi Burruss, Bethenny Frankel, Ice T and other celebrities have been cast to star in Fox’s upcoming new game show “Snake Oil.” Hosted by David Spade, the show challenges contestants to guess real entrepreneurs from snake oil salesmen with the help of infomercials, interviews with the business owners and input from the show’s celebrity advisors.

The full list of “Snake Oil” celebrity advisors helping identify shams includes Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss, Adam Devine, Bethenny Frankel, Dwight Howard, Ice-T, Natasha Leggero, Brad Paisley, Jay Pharoah, Rob Riggle, Darius Rucker, JB Smoove and Michelle Williams.

The game show is produced by Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett via Electric Avenue Productions along with Marc Forman and Neal Konstantini. Konstantini also serves as showrunner. “Snake Oil” premieres Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has shared a first look at the new series “Obliterated,” from the creators of “Cobra Kai.” The action-comedy, set in Las Vegas, follows a special force team as they race to diffuse a bomb. The eight-episode series will premiere Nov. 30 on the streamer.

Per the show’s official synopsis: “After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.” “Obliterated” stars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske and Eugene Kim.

The series was directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who serve as writers and show runners alongside Josh Heald. It was produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Hurwitz, Schlossberg, Heald and Hillier.

Take a look at the series below.

URSULA COYOTE/NETFLIX

Courtesy of Netflix

URSULA COYOTE/NETFLIX

*

The third season of Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will premiere on Dec. 1, and the pay cabler has released a series of first-look images from the new season.

“With emotions high and the stakes even higher, we return to Southside Jamaica, Queens, right where we left the Thomas family at the end of season two, with the family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou,” per the show’s official logline.

“Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Stefano Marchetti, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz. New cast members include Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods.

Sascha Penn is showrunner and executive producer, while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers.

Check out the first-look images below.

ACQUISTIONS

Canadian drama “Little Bird” has been acquired by PBS and will get its network premiere on Oct. 12. The six-episode series stars a slate of Indigenous actors as they tell the story of Bezhig Little Bird (Dana Contois) on a journey to find her birth family and unveil the secrets of her family history.

“Little Bird” won the Audience Award at the 2023 Series Mania Festival in France. “PBS is proud to bring American viewers the premiere of ‘Little Bird’,” said Maria Bruno Ruiz of PBS. “We aspire to bring authentic programs rich in culture and diversity to our audience and we’re thrilled to add the powerful ‘Little Bird’ story to our platforms.”

The show was created by Jennifer Podemski and Hannah Moscovitch. Podemski serves as showrunner and Moscovitch as head writer of the series.

RENEWALS

Roku is bringing back “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” for another season. The streamer will once again partner with NFL Films and Skydance Sports for an upcoming documentary about the 2024 NFL Draft Weekend.

“NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” followed the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2023 draft pick weekend as they welcomed Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Deuce Vaughn to their teams. The documentary had the highest premiere weekend performance of any Roku Original doc, according to the streamer.

“The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest events on the sports calendar,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive. “And taking a peek behind the curtain of what goes on in those draft rooms is endlessly fascinating for football fans. All of us at NFL Films take great pride in bringing viewers to places they have never been before.” The upcoming 2024 draft pick documentary will film over three days during the April 2024 NFL draft, with the featured teams set to be announced at a later date.

DATES

Hip hop artist Swizz Beatz and his son Nasier Dean (also known as Note Mercato) are set to star in Onyx Collective’s forthcoming automotive docuseries “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” which will premiere Nov. 16 on Hulu.

“Drive with Swizz Beatz” will spotlight Swizz Beatz and Dean as they travel to various destinations, learning more about the car culture in each location. Across its six episodes, the father-son duo will travel to Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The series is produced by Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Raymond Garcia, Emmet Dennis and Christian Sarabia.