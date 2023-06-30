‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘The Watchful Eye’ Canceled at Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” and “The Watchful Eye” have both been canceled at Freeform, Variety has confirmed.

Season 2 of the comedy, which was released in April, picked up with Samantha Fink, who finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating now that she has a year and a half of sobriety under her belt. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. She’s forced to figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez starred. Busy Phillips (“Cougar Town”), Ricky Velez (“The King of Staten Island”), Charlie Hall served as recurring guests on the season with guest star Molly Ringwald.

“Single Drunk Female” was executive produced by creator Simon Finch, Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland. 20th Television produced the series.

More to come…