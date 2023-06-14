‘Silo’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Silo” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple, Variety has learned.

The series, based on Hugh Howey’s “Wool” novel trilogy, originally debuted on the streamer on May 5, with the eighth episode set to debut on June 16.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Per the official series description, it tells “the story of the last ten thousand people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.”

Rebecca Ferguson stars in the series alongside Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins. Graham Yost adapted the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Ferguson and Howey are also executive producers, as is Morten Tyldum, who directed the first three episodes. Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda also executive produce. AMC Studios produces.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said Yost. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

“Wool” was originally a standalone short story released online. After the first self-published story became an online sensation, Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.”