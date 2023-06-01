Sid & Marty Krofft Channel Planned With Cineverse, Krofft Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Cineverse and Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures are teaming up to launch the Sid & Marty Krofft Channel, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Cineverse, formerly Cinedigm, will manage and operate the channel that will home selections of live-action Krofft shows. Episodes from iconic children’s and fantasy series will stream on the channel, including “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “The Bugaloos,” “Lidsville,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” “Land of the Lost,” “The Lost Saucer” and “Far Out Space Nuts.”

The deal comes as Cineverse lands rights to distribute Krofft shows across multiple digital platforms as part of a new overall deal. Cineverse will remasterthe library, making it the first time the Krofft shows will be available on digital platforms.

“We are honored to partner with the legendary creators Sid and Marty Krofft,” said Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse. “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Cineverse as this exciting venture not only expands our portfolio of brands but also underscores our commitment to delivering unique and nostalgic programming that resonates with enthusiast audiences.”

Additionally, Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Krofft Supershow” will be available for streaming, which has not broadcast since 1976. Uncut versions of “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl,” “Wonderbug,” “Dr. Shrinker,” “Bigfoot and Wildboy” and “Magic Mongo” will be available, plus “The Krofft Super Star Hour’s Horror Hotel,” “Lost Island” and “The Bay City Rollers.”

“Making this happen is a big commitment to our fans, and we are delivering! For more than 50 years, Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures has produced and delivered shows that have passed the test of time, and we are just getting started,” said Marty Krofft. “With executives like CEO Chris McGurk, CCO Yolanda Macias, CSO Erick Opeka and EVP Marc Rashba, we are confident that Cineverse is the right partner to deliver our classic library back into the hearts and minds of our fans around the world.”