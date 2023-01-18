‘Shrinking’ Trailer: Jason Segel Is an Unstable Therapist in Apple TV+ Comedy With Harrison Ford

During its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, Apple TV+ revealed a trailer for comedy series “Shrinking” starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, which premieres on Jan. 27.

The series follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Ford plays Jimmy’s boss, who runs the therapy practice. Also starring are Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.

Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein co-created “Shrinking,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Executive producers include Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, director James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Apple also revealed a first look at Season 2 of “Swagger.”

Inspired by NBA player Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” The cast includes O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson, Sean Baker, Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Reggie Rock Bythewood serves as creator, showrunner and director. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Executive producers include by Bythewood, Brian Grazer, Durant, Rich Kleiman, Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken while James Seidman serves as co-executive producer for Imagine Television Studios.

