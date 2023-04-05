Showtime Cancels ‘Ziwe’ After Two Seasons, Orders Mandy Patinkin’s ‘Seasoned’ to Series; ‘The Wood’ TV Adaptation No Longer Moving Forward

A series of changes have taken place at Showtime. Variety has confirmed the network has canceled “Ziwe” after just two seasons and has picked up Mandy Patinkin’s “Seasoned” to series, delivering a six-episode order.

Hosted and executive produced by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, the talk show focused on presenting trending hot topics concerning race, politics and other cultural issues as well as musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and comedic sketches. Guests on Season 2 included Drew Barrymore, Rowan Blanchard, Blake Griffin, Emily Ratajkowski and Mia Khalifa, among others. The series first debuted in 2021.

With the loss, that leaves Showtime without a current late night talk show following the cancellation of “Desus & Mero” (which Ziwe also served as a writer on before moving to her own show). The changes come as part of Showtime’s reevaluation of the programming slate after MTV Entertainment Group president and CEO Chris McCarthy stepped in to oversee the cabler once former CEO David Nevins left in October.

Showtime first announced the husband and wife comedy pilot for “Seasoned” last June. Featuring Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody, the show is inspired by the couple’s off-screen relationship. As previously reported, the show comes from co-creators Ewen Wright and Gideon Grody-Patinkin — the couple’s son — and follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody.

Wright and Grody-Patinkin serve as executive producers alongside Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardson, Patinkin, and Grody. JAX Media produces for Showtime.

Additionally, sources say Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s “Heist 88” has been moved to Showtime after being formerly slated to debut on Paramount+.

Written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, Vance stars as Jeremy Horne, a criminal mastermind on the hunt to pull one more heist before surrendering himself to prison in 1988. He convinces four young bank employees to steal nearly $80 million dollars by hacking the banking wire system. Xavier Clyde, Keesha Sharp, Keith David, Bentley Green, Nican Robinson and Precious Way also star.

Bassett and Vance executive produce through their Bassett Vance Productions banner alongside Lynnette Ramirez, and Johnson-Cochran. Van Toffler and Barry Barclay serve as executive producers for Gunpowder & Sky. Menhaj Huda directs the film. The project is a co-production between Bassett Vance Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Gunpowder & Sky.

Sources also revealed the TV adaptation for “The Wood” is no longer happening at Showtime. Paramount Television Studios, which backed the production, is reportedly shopping the show based on the 1999 film elsewhere.

Showtime first announced the pilot in 2021. At the time, the series was said to explore friendship and dating from three distinct perspectives of young Black men born and raised in Inglewood, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles that has been quickly gentrifying. The three men balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty to each other, making them question if they are growing apart or actually closer together.

Deadline first reported this news.