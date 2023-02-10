Showtime Limited Series ‘Ripley’ Starring Andrew Scott Moves to Netflix

The limited series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott is leaving Showtime and moving to Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

According to an invidividual with knowledge of the situation, the deal to move the series is not yet closed but is expected to soon. Post-production is said to have recently begun on the eight-episode series.

This marks the latest example of Showtime offloading a series they had previously ordered after it had completed production. Most recently, the network let go of its series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women,” which is in the process of moving to Starz.

The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels, which includes “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Per the official logline, “Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy businessman to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit.” Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn also star alongside Scott.

“Ripley” was first ordered to series at Showtime in September 2019. Oscar winner Steven Zaillian wrote and directed the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer. Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel also executive produce. Scott will produce in addition to starring. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.

The move to unload so many shows at Showtime comes as the premium cabler is set to move under the purview of Paramount+. It has also been announced that Showtime is looking to franchise some of its best known titles, with spinoffs of “Billions” and “Dexter” already in the works.

Puck first reported the “Ripley” news.