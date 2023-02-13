Showtime Shakeup Hits Network Presidents: Jana Winograde Exits, Gary Levine Shifts to Adviser Role

Showtime co-presidents Gary Levine and Jana Winograde are exiting their current posts amid a continuing shakeup at the pay TV channel, with Levine shifting to an advisory role and Winograde leaving Paramount Global entirely.

The move, announced by president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy in a memo to staff Monday, comes following the Jan. 30 news that both Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms will be integrated into Paramount+ and rebranded as “Paramount+ With Showtime.”

“With the integration of Showtime across the company, many of the current functions that Jana oversees including business affairs, production, operations and casting are being centralized and therefore, Jana will be leaving,” McCarthy wrote of Winograde, a six-year vet of the network.

McCarthy states that “Gary approached me because after more than 22 years of overseeing all of the original programming at Showtime, he was ready to use his formidable creative skills in a more focused way,” adding, “I am very pleased to say that Gary will be taking on a new role as Senior Creative Advisor for Showtime, reporting to me.”

Winograde and Levine shift out of their roles comes four months after the exit of David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group (which included Showtime) and chief creative officer of Paramount+ scripted series. Nevins left in October, before the Showtime shakeup hit in earnest.

According to McCarthy, an update will be coming “soon about a new, unified leadership structure for our organization.”

Per parent company Paramount, the updated offerings and Showtime name change will launch later in 2023, and only affect the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S. Paramount sees the rebrand as a way to integrate streaming and linear content to the fullest extent within the company, at a time of much internal reorganization and macro-economic uncertainty across the industry.

The folding of Showtime into Paramount+ ahead of the launch of “Paramount+ With Showtime” is expected to create cost synergies within all of Paramount Global in the hopes of increasing revenue as fears of a looming recession mount — with the exit of Winograde being one of the most high profile cost-cutting decisions thus far.

Paramount’s decision to remove the Showtime co-presidents also comes as several of the network’s projects have gotten the ax, including the cancellations of “Let the Right One In” and “American Giglio,” and the scrapping of upcoming Shailene Woodley-led drama “Three Women,” which recently landed at Starz. At the same time, Showtime is developing spinoffs to its most beloved IP, including series from the “Dexter” and “Billions” universes.

See McCarthy’s note to staff announcing Levine’s role change and Winograde’s exit below.

Hello everyone,

I would like to provide you with an update regarding our Co-Presidents of Entertainment at SHOWTIME, Gary Levine, and Jana Winograde.

Gary Levine

Gary approached me because after more than 22 years of overseeing all of the original programming at SHOWTIME, he was ready to use his formidable creative skills in a more focused way. I am very pleased to say that Gary will be taking on a new role as Senior Creative Advisor for SHOWTIME, reporting to me. Gary has been the creative force for nearly two decades at SHOWTIME, helping to give birth and sustain the quality of some of TV’s most iconic series, including DEXTER, BILLIONS, THE CHI, HOMELAND, THE L WORD, NURSE JACKIE, CALIFORNICATION, SHAMELESS, WEEDS, YELLOWJACKETS, YOUR HONOR and so many others, which is why I am thrilled he will be here for the next chapter of SHOWTIME.

Gary’s interests are many, including his devotion to theater and his moonlighting as a cantor at his synagogue. His office doesn’t display many items, but they are clearly cherished ones – including a shovel from his former colleagues at ABC that is engraved with one of Gary’s phrases “Let’s Dig In.” As anyone who has worked with Gary will tell you, he is incredibly personable – but when it comes to the work he wants to cut to the chase and “dig in.” I am delighted that he will now be able to dig in, in a more focused way, on several key shows and franchises, while continuing to advise me and the leaders of Showtime.

Gary’s contributions to SHOWTIME might surpass those of anyone in the history of the network. He has left his undeniable mark, and I am so happy he will be here as we create the next generation of programming.

Jana Winograde

With the integration of SHOWTIME across the company, many of the current functions that Jana oversees including business affairs, production, operations, and casting are being centralized and therefore, Jana will be leaving.

In her six years here, Jana has been a passionate advocate for SHOWTIME. Her talented and steady leadership helped to evolve the business and our partnerships with our creative community. Along with Gary and the creative teams, Jana has been instrumental in launching many of our biggest wins, including the acclaimed recent series, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, YELLOWJACKETS and YOUR HONOR.

Not only has Jana has been a deft steward of the SHOWTIME brand, her strategic acumen has boosted the network’s profile domestically and around the world. Perhaps most of all, it’s clear how much Jana dedicated herself to the SHOWTIME family, mentoring junior staff members and maintaining an open-door policy for colleagues at all levels. Without a doubt, she has been a supportive and motivating force for everyone at SHOWTIME.

On a personal level, I am especially grateful for Jana’s thoughtful and passionate partnership over the last few months. Jana has been pivotal in positioning SHOWTIME to continue to thrive as a brand, studio and streaming service.

I will be providing an update soon about a new, unified leadership structure for our organization. In the meantime, please join me in congratulating Gary on his new role and thanking Jana for her many contributions and wishing her continued success for years to come.

Thanks,

Chris

