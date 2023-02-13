Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios Teams Merge, New Leadership Revealed as Four More Execs Exit

That didn’t take long at all: Just after revealing that Showtime co-presidents Jana Winograde and Gary Levine are stepping down from their current roles, with Winograde exiting entirely and Levine moving into an advisory position, parent company Paramount Global has revealed that the remaining Showtime team will be merging with sister brand MTV Entertainment Studios.

Within the combined entity — created as Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms are being integrated into Paramount+ and rebranded to Paramount+ With Showtime — a new leadership structure has been set by Paramount’s president and CEO of streaming Tom Ryan and president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy.

In a memo to staff, McCarthy revealed the plan, noting that, as a result of the merging of departments, these execs will be leaving, along with with previously announced Winograde: Paramount Global Premium Group CFO and COO Michael Crotty; SVP of docs, unscripted and sports programming Vinnie Malhotra; creative director global brand and originals at Paramount International Rob Rosenberg; and Showtime’s EVP of content acquisition Kent Sevener.

Notable names remaining, some taking on new and expanded roles, at the combined Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios division are: Nina L. Diaz, who will expand her role as Chief Creative Officer & President of Content; Keyes Hill-Edgar, who will expand his role as Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; Keith Cox, who will expand his role as President of Scripted, reporting to Diaz; Amy Israel, who will continue in her role as EVP for Showtime Original Scripted, reporting to Diaz; Trevor Rose, who will expand his role as EVP/Head of Talent and Casting, reporting to Diaz; Keri Flint, who will expand her role as EVP/Head of Production, reporting to Diaz and Hill-Edgar; Michael Elias, who will take on a new role as EVP/Head of Scripted Production, reporting to Flint; and Liza Burnett Fefferman, who will expand her role as EVP/Head of Comms. & Co-Head, MTV Doc Films with Diaz.

Per McCarthy, “Additionally, Bruce Gillmer will continue to oversee all music across the company inclusive of Showtime in his role as President of Music and Tentpole Events continuing to report to Bob. No changes to Nickelodeon Networks and, as previously announced, Erin Calhoun has expanded her role as EVP Comms. for Paramount/Showtime Streaming & Cross-Co. Publicity, reporting to Tom Ryan & Justin Dini, Head of Comms. Erin will continue to partner with Liza and me on the content we create for streaming.”

Hello everyone,

As we continue to integrate SHOWTIME across the organization partnering with Tom Ryan and his team in streaming, I’m excited to share that we’re combining SHOWTIME and MTV Entertainment Studios into one unified leadership team. Together, these creative powerhouses make some of the biggest hits in TV: From Yellowstone to Yellowjackets, Dexter to The Daily Show, Billions to Beavis, The Chi to The Challenge, Jersey Shore to Tulsa King, Drag Race to The Department, Love and Hip Hop to Your Honor, plus Emily in Paris, South Park and Mayor of Kingstown, to name just a few.

Additionally, below you will also find the leadership team for our new unified group as well as the key SHOWTIME executives.

Everyone listed reports to me except where noted.

Please join me in congratulating these seasoned and exceptional leaders with whom I’m privileged to work alongside as we maximize our full creative potential and harness our creative strengths.

Creative Leadership – SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios

Nina L. Diaz – Nina will expand her role as Chief Creative Officer & President of Content

Keith Cox – Keith will expand his role as President of Scripted, reporting to Nina

Amy Israel – Amy will continue in her role as EVP for SHOWTIME Original Scripted, reporting to Nina

Trevor Rose – Trevor will expand his role as EVP/Head of Talent and Casting, reporting to Nina

Keri Flint – Keri will expand her role as EVP/Head of Production, reporting to Nina and Keyes

Michael Elias – Michael will take on a new role as EVP/Head of Scripted Production, reporting to Keri

Please note, Unscripted content will be managed by the existing Unscripted leadership team under Nina.

SHOWTIME – Executives

Gary Levine – As announced earlier, Gary will be Senior Creative Advisor for SHOWTIME

Virginia Lazalde McPherson – Virginia will be taking on a new role as EVP/Head of Strategy & Business Operations, serving as my deputy for all things SHOWTIME

Amy Britt – Amy will continue her role as EVP Talent & Casting for SHOWTIME reporting to Gary and Trevor

Tracey Wolfson – Tracey will continue in her role as SVP, Program Operations and Global Distribution, reporting to Keyes

Ken Kay – Ken will continue in his role as EVP of Distribution for SHOWTIME, reporting to Ray Hopkins

Stephen Espinoza – Stephen will continue in his role as President of Sports, moving over to CBS Sports reporting to David Berson, President of CBS Sports

Michael Engleman – Michael will continue in his role as Chief Marketing Officer

Kim Lemon – Kim will continue in his role as EVP/Head of Insights & Prog., reporting to Colleen and me

Group Leadership – Paramount Media Networks and SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios

Keyes Hill-Edgar – Keyes will expand his role as Chief Operating Officer

Barbara Zaneri – Barb will expand her role as Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer for Paramount Global, taking on day to day responsibilities for SHOWTIME

Laurel Weir – Laurel will continue in her role as EVP/Head of Prog. & Insights, reporting to Colleen and me

Ericka Wright-Tomlinson – Ericka will expand her role as SVP/Head of HR, reporting to Whitney Delich, EVP HR

Jeannie Scalzo – Jeannie will expand her role as EVP of Brand Partnerships across the Group

Lance McPherson – Lance will expand his role as EVP, Deputy GC and Business & Legal Affairs, reporting to Seth Levin, EVP and Deputy GC for Paramount Media Networks and will continue to partner with Keyes

Liza Burnett Fefferman – Liza will expand her role as EVP/Head of Comms. & Co-Head, MTV Doc Films w/Nina

Amy Campbell – Amy will continue in her role as Chief Marketing Officer

Candice Brancazio – Candice will expand her role as CFO, partnering w/Keyes & reporting to Bryon Rubin, CFO of TV Media

Kelly Bradshaw – Kelly will continue in her role as SVP/Head of International Markets, reporting to Pam and me

Additionally, Bruce Gillmer will continue to oversee all music across the company inclusive of Showtime in his role as President of Music and Tentpole Events continuing to report to Bob. No changes to Nickelodeon Networks and, as previously announced, Erin Calhoun has expanded her role as EVP Comms. for Paramount/Showtime Streaming & Cross-Co. Publicity, reporting to Tom Ryan & Justin Dini, Head of Comms. Erin will continue to partner with Liza and me on the content we create for streaming.

With this new structure, we will be saying goodbye to several colleagues and friends who have been vital in making SHOWTIME what is today including from the executive team: Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg, Kent Sevener and, as announced earlier today, Jana Winograde. Please join me in thanking them for their invaluable contributions and wishing them the best in their next endeavors.

Many thanks,

Chris