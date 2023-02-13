Showtime Lays Off 120 Employees Amid Paramount+ Integration

Showtime laid off approximately 120 staffers Monday amid a streaming-focused restructuring that saw the exits of several top execs as the pay TV channel’s team was merged into MTV Entertainment Studios, a spokesperson confirmed.

No other details were available regarding which departments within Showtime were impacted, though a source close to the situation tells Variety those cuts could amount to roughly 25% of Showtime’s workforce.

As reported earlier Monday, Showtime co-presidents Gary Levine and Jana Winograde are exiting their current posts amid a continuing shakeup at the pay TV channel, with Levine shifting to an advisory role and Winograde leaving Paramount Global entirely.

The move and new leadership team, announced by president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy in a memo to staff Monday, comes following the Jan. 30 news that both Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms will be integrated into Paramount+ and rebranded as “Paramount+ With Showtime.”

In a memo to staff, McCarthy revealed the plan, noting that, as a result of the merging of departments, these execs will be leaving, along with with previously announced Winograde: Paramount Global Premium Group CFO and COO Michael Crotty; SVP of docs, unscripted and sports programming Vinnie Malhotra; creative director global brand and originals at Paramount International Rob Rosenberg; and Showtime’s EVP of content acquisition Kent Sevener.

“With this new structure, we will be saying goodbye to several colleagues and friends who have been vital in making SHOWTIME what is today including from the executive team: Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg, Kent Sevener and, as announced earlier today, Jana Winograde,” McCarthy wrote in his note, acknowledging the lay offs without elaborating beyond leadership roles. “Please join me in thanking them for their invaluable contributions and wishing them the best in their next endeavors.”