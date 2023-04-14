Shondaland Netflix Series ‘The Residence’ Adds Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Paul Fitzgerald, More to Cast

Netflix’s “The Resident” has added singer Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Eliza Coupe, Izzy Diaz, Paul Fitzgerald, Roslyn Gentle, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers, Sumalee Montano, Nathan Lovejoy, E. L. Losada, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, and Rebecca Field to its heavyweight cast.

They join previously announced cast members Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park.

The official logline reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” The series is currently in production.

Per Netflix, Minogue will play herself in the drama. Curtin (“The Spy Who Dumped Me”) plays Nan Cox, the First Mother In-Law. Babson (“For the People,” “Criminal Minds”) plays Daryl Armogeda, the operations supervisor. Coupe (“Pivoting”) plays Senator Margery Bay Bix,a junior Senator from Colorado. Diaz (“Good Trouble”) plays Eddie Gomez, a carpenter. Fitzgerald (“Veep”) portrays President Perry Morgan. Gentle (“American Horror Stories”) plays media tycoon, Rachel Middlekauff. Grace (“Superstore”) plays Duane Ladage, an electrician. Jeffers (“Tulsa King”) plays Angie Huggins, the White House painter.

Montano (“The Lost Symbol”) plays Dana Hammond, Chief of Staff to President Morgan. Lovejoy (“The Good Place”) plays Alden Tamridge, Australian Ambassador. Losada (“Los Frikis”) plays St. Pierre, an Energy Medium. Restrepo (“Griselda”) plays Elsyie Chayle, White House Housekeeper. Rodriguez (“Last Man on Earth”) plays Bruce Geller, White House Engineer. Tucker (“Dynasty”) plays David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister. Field (“Shameless”) plays Emily Mackil, the White House Gardner.

Paul William Davies serves as the showrunner and executive producer on “The Residence.” Shonda Rhimes will executive produce through her Shondaland banner with Betsy Beers. The company is currently under an overall deal with Netflix. Davies is also under an overall deal at Netflix. Liza Johnson will direct the first four episodes. Davies and Rhimes previously collaborated on the ABC legal drama “For the People,” which he created and was produced by Shondaland. He was also a writer on ABC’s “Scandal,” which Rhimes created.