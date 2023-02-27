Shondaland Netflix Series ‘The Residence’ Adds 11 to Cast, Including Andre Braugher, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson

The upcoming Shondaland Netflix series “The Residence” has added 11 new cast members, Variety has learned.

The new cast members are: Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman. The group joins previously announced series lead Uzo Aduba.

The official logline for the series states, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Fight”) plays White House Chief Usher. A.B. Wynter. Findley (“The Power,” “The Wire”) plays Sheila Cannon, White House Butler. Griggs (“Dr. Death,” “Servant”) plays Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary. Lee (“My Name is Earl,” “Almost Famous”) plays Tripp Morgan, President Perry Morgan’s younger brother and a bit of a screw-up. Marino (“The Other Two,” “Party Down”) plays Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend, closest advisor, and most trusted confidante.



Mitchell (“Stranger Things,” “Ozark”) plays Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’. Perrault (“Strays,” “Players”) plays Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service. Pinchot (“Our Flag Means Death,” “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley”) plays Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef. Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) plays Jasmine Haney, a young and rising White House Assistant Usher. Whitlock (“Your Honor,” “The Wire”) plays Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department. Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Baskets”) plays Marvella, White House Executive Chef.

Paul William Davies is the showrunner and executive producer on “The Residence.” Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce on behalf of Shondaland via the company’s Netflix overall deal. Davies is also under an overall deal at Netflix. Liza Johnson will direct the first four episodes. The show marks the latest collaboration between Davies and Rhimes. He previously created the ABC legal drama “For the People,” which was produced by Shondaland. He was also a writer on the hit ABC series “Scandal,” which Rhimes created.

Braugher is repped by WME, Viewpoint and attorney Keith Klevan. Marino is repped by Artists First. Perrault is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and UTA. Mitchell is repped by Jana VanDyke Agency and CSP Management. Wiseman is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Management & Media. Findley is repped by More / Medavoy Management. Griggs is repped by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment. Lee is repped by Hansen Jacobson. Pinchot is repped by Artists & Representatives and Bohemia Group. Kelechi Watson is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Whitlock is repped by Innovative Artists and Schreck Rose.