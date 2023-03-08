Shondaland Netflix Series ‘The Residence’ Adds Four to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Shondaland mystery series “The Residence” at Netflix has added four recurring cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

E.L. Losada (“Loot,” “Los Frikis”), Matt Oberg (“Veep,” “Superstore”), Ryan Farrell (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Deuce”), and Alexandra Siegel (“Bosch,” “American Auto”) are the latest additions to the cast. They join series lead Uzo Aduba in the show along with cast members: Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park.

The official logline for the show states, “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Losada will play energy healer St. Pierre. Oberg will play deputy calligrapher Nick Simms. Farrell will play socialite Lorenzo Motta. Siegel will play socialite Valentina Motta.

Paul William Davies is the showrunner and executive producer on “The Residence.” Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce on behalf of Shondaland via the company’s Netflix overall deal. Davies is also under an overall deal at Netflix. Liza Johnson will direct the first four episodes. The show marks the latest collaboration between Davies and Rhimes. He previously created the ABC legal drama “For the People,” which was produced by Shondaland. He was also a writer on the hit ABC series “Scandal,” which Rhimes created.

(Pictured, from left to right: Alexandra Siegel, Matt Oberg, Ryan Farrell, E.L. Losada)