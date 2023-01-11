‘Sherri’ Renewed Through 2024-25 Season by Fox Television Stations

Fox television stations has renewed the freshman talk show from comedian Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri,” through the 2024-25 season.

The decision behind the long-term extension from its anchor station group was based on the show’s first-season success. As it stands, “Sherri” is the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

“I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years,” said Shepherd. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”

Shepherd leads a daytime audience “with her warm, relatable and engaging personality” as she takes viewers through the day’s entertainment news, pop culture and trending topics. “As America’s favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism,” reads a synopsis, per Fox Television Stations.

Said Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations: “In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit. Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back.”

Originating from New York’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience, “Sherri” is currently cleared in 98 percent of the U.S, including other leading broadcast groups Cox, Sinclair and Nexstar.

“We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful and her show would become a long-term talk franchise. Our thanks go to our good friends and longtime partners at FOX, who shared in our enthusiasm and have renewed their faith in Sherri with this long-term commitment,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.