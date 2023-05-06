‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Slams Series Cancellation as a ‘F—ing Mistake’

Following the Friday announcement that the CBS series “S.W.A.T.” would be canceled after six seasons, lead Shemar Moore took to Instagram to express his disappointment and frustration over the network’s decision.

Moore stars on the CBS drama as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. The current (and now final) season is averaging 6.8 million total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen ratings.

Moore shared a video highlighting the success of “S.W.A.T.”: “For CBS, last two years we’ve been killing it… We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for.”

As Moore highlighted the show’s successful viewership he also called how he is the only African American male lead on broadcast television, not including streaming or cable. Adding, “Now let’s get beyond me, ‘S.W.A.T.’ is the most diverse show on CBS.”

“CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on ‘S.W.A.T.’, was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out. Because they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week — and the week before, and the week before that — that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’”

As Moore continued, he clarified that although he was personally disappointed, he is concerned for those who have worked and contributed to the series. “I care about my family. My crew. The writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound mixers, the teamsters, the construction crew, a whole lot of people that are abruptly being told that ‘You don’t matter. Sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck and find a new job.’ And to me, that’s not okay.’

“I will be fine, but I’m upset because I busted my whole entire ass to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this,” added Moore. “I understand it’s not personal, it’s business, but I still have faith that ‘S.W.A.T.’ will live to see another day.”

“So I’m asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters: Make some fucking noise. And let them know that canceling ‘S.W.A.T.’ is a fucking mistake.”

Following Moore’s plea, fans of the series have taken to social media, by commenting and posting #SaveSWAT.