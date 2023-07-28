Shark Week 2023 Delivers Biggest Opening Night in 3 Years With More Than 5.3 Million Viewers

Discovery’s Shark Week 2023 premiere delivered record numbers for the network as Sunday night’s telecast became the highest-rated Shark Week premiere night in three years.

The Jason Momoa-hosted big event brought in a total audience of 5.3 million across Discovery Channel, discovery+ and Max on its first night, and pushed the network to lead in primetime for all of television with Adults and Men 18-49 and #1 across cable television with Adults and Men 25-54, Adults and Men 18-49, and Adults 18-34.

Returning for its 35th year, Sunday’s telecast averaged a 1.13 L3 rating among Adults 25-54 — that’s a 9% jump from the previous year and reveals the largest opening night growth in six years. Through the first four nights of Shark Week, Discovery remained the no. 1 network on cable in adults 25-54 demographic, the key 18-49 age demo, and with women ages 18-34.

“We were able to harness the strength of the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio to cross promote Shark Week and now, with double-digit gains throughout the week, it is the highest-rated in three years – with every night outperforming a year ago,” said Howard Lee, president of Discovery Networks and TLC. “It’s a powerful example of how we can use our platforms to showcase high-profile programming events. Also, our collaboration with host Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor and conservationist who guides viewers through each night of programming, ensured that our first night was a success and set the stage for the week’s strong performance.”

“Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” started off the night, giving viewers an up-close look at how a great white shark by posting cameras inside of a whale carcass decoy. The episode recorded a 1.1 rating among Adults 25-54 during the 8 p.m. block. The episode was followed by “Jaws vs The Meg,” which earned a 1.24 rating with Adults 25-54, up 7% over a year ago. “Jaws vs The Meg” was the No. 1 primetime telecast on all of television with Men 25-54 during the 9 pm hour-block. “Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks” closed out the night, delivering a 1.01 rating with Adults 25-54, a 20% increase from last year.

“We engaged viewers across every brand and platform because we wanted to provide memorable Shark Week experiences for them, including offering an exclusive sneak peek of ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ the next big theatrical release from Warner Bros. Discovery,” said Josh Kovolenko, senior vice president of marketing, US Networks Group. “We also brokered various marketing partnerships with influential brands that are organically connected to our long-standing mission to highlight and celebrate sharks.”

TBS, TNT, truTV, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID, TCM, which are all apart of Warner Bros. streaming and linear portfolio, are also airing Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promoting the event through Saturday, July 29.