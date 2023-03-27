‘Shadow and Bone’ Author Leigh Bardugo Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Leigh Bardugo has signed with WME for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

WME will now rep the New York Times bestselling author for film and TV rights services. New Leaf Literary & Media represents Bardugo for publishing and will now co-represent her with WME in all other areas.

Bardugo is best known for writing the so-called Grishaverse novels, which consists of nine books total beginning with the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy. Her books have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Netflix currently airs the series version of “Shadow and Bone,” which is based on the three books of the trilogy as well as Bardugo’s “Six of Crows” duology. The cast of the series includes Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, and Ben Barnes. The series launched on Netflix in April 2021 and was renewed for a second season in June. Season 2 premiered on March 16 of this year and remains in the Netflix Top 10 at the time of this publishing. Bardugo is an executive producer on the series.

Bardugo’s other novels include “Ninth House,” “Hell Bent,” and the collection of short stores “Folktales from Ravka.” “Ninth House” is currently being developed for television, with Bardugo co-writing and executive producing alongside Jeff Pinkner of Midnight Radio Productions.

Bardugo also recently signed an eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers for a slate of new projects across multiple divisions of the company. The first books under that deal are expected to be published in 2024.