‘Sex/Life’: Netflix Reveals First Trailer and Photos From Series’ Second Season (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has released the first look photos and an official trailer for Season 2 of “Sex/Life.”

“Sex/Life” will premiere on Netflix on March 2. The second season follows the 2021 premiere with an eight-episode season.

Based on the book, “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton, “Sex/Life” was created by Stacy Rukeyser. The series follows as one woman, Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), examines her identity, unveils her desires, and navigates a love triangle between her husband Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel) and her former flame, Brad Simon (Adam Demos). The provocative first season of “Sex/Life” reached 67 million viewers within its first four weeks on Netflix.

Alongside the leading love triangle, the series also stars Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony, Craig Bierko, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce, Jonathan Sadowski, Li Jun Li and Wallis Day.

In addition to creating the series, Rukeyser serves as an executive producer alongside J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.

Watch the “Sex/Life” official trailer below.

See below for first look images of Season 2 of “Sex/Life.”

Sex/Life. (L to R) Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow, Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly in episode 201 of Sex/Life. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Sex/Life. (L to R) Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon in episode 202 of Sex/Life. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Sex/Life. (L to R) Wallis Day as Gigi, Adam Demos as Brad Simon in episode 203 of Sex/Life. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Sex/Life. (L to R) Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon in episode 202 of Sex/Life. Cr. Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2023 SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX Sex/Life. (L to R) Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Phoenix Reich as Hudson in episode 203 of Sex/Life. Cr. Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2023 SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX Sex/Life. Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly in episode 204 of Sex/Life. Cr. Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2023 SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming series, “School Spirits.”

“School Spirits” will premiere on Paramount+ on March 9. The eight-episode season will premiere the first three episodes on March 9, followed by the weekly rollout concluding April 13.

“School Spirits” is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The series follows Maddie Nears (Peyton List) as she remains stuck in the afterlife and decides to investigate her own mysterious disappearance.

Alongside List, “School Spirits” stars Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman and Maria Dizzia.

List also serves as a producer on the series, alongside showrunner and executive producer, Oliver Goldstick and creators and executive producers Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Watch the “School Spirits” official trailer below.

CASTING

Disney+ has announced the latest round of guest stars for the upcoming “American Born Chinese” series. Each guest will star alongside Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, Ben Wang , Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor and taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu.

The guest stars include Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon, Lisa Lu as Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura. The new guest stars join the previously announced guest stars Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan and Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, Gene Luen Yang with Kelvin Yu serving as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to the casting announcement, Disney+ released a first look teaser of the upcoming series. Watch the teaser below.

RENEWALS

Peacock has announced the Season 2 renewal of “Paris in Love.” The upcoming season features Paris Hilton, her husband Cater Reum, and their baby boy. Season 2 will premiere on Peacock in 2023, with a launch date to be announced at a later time.

After tying the knot on screen, Hilton and Reum have returned to the screen to document their new journey as a family as they grow their family. Hilton shared, “It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can’t wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy.”

GREENLIGHTS

Amazon Freevee announced it has greenlighted the performance-based program “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience.” In the hour-long specials, viewers will see exclusive interviews, dynamic performances, behind-the-scenes footage and venue vignettes.

The program will premiere March 31 with Ellie Goulding performing songs off of “Higher Than Heaven,” her upcoming fifth studio album.

Mark Lieberman of Artists Den Entertainment created and executively produced “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience” and Amber Mundinger, also of Artists Den Entertainment, served as co-executive producer. Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban and Haley Jones of 2929 Productions also executively produced the series.

“‘Monumental’ is a natural and exciting extension of the Artists Den mission. For over 15 years, we’ve produced countless cultural events and premium concerts for television, telling unique artist stories in the context of their personal Artists Den,” said Lieberman in a statement.

Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, provides premium movies and TV programming for free with music-based projects including “High School,” “Post Malone: Runaway” and “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.”

INITIATIVES

Law&Crime Network announced its true crime Book Club with monthly recommendations from the growing number of new releases in the true crime genre. The site will also provide publishing news relating to the true crime genre, weekly reviews, interviews with authors and discussion-based content.

The club launches Feb. 13, and its first “Spotlight” pick up of the month is Roseanne Montillo’s “Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife and the Murder of the Century.”

“This seemed like a no-brainer for us. Law&Crime is already the go-to place for millions of true crime fans and now they can count on us to recommend the best books as well,” Law&Crime CEO Dan Abrams said in a statement. “Each month, we will sort through the hundreds of selections in this space and curate the most compelling list.”

Backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is a leading true crime programming provider.

EVENTS

The non-profit organization SeriesFest has announced their annual event’s closing night performance will come from comedian Chelsea Handler. The one-night-only performance will close out the event, on May 10 at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

SeriesFest Season 9, runs from May 5 through May 10 in Denver, Colo., the non-profit organization, works to empower and spotlight artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. Each June, SeriesFest celebrates creators and industry professionals in the Denver-based festival. The six day festival includes in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, and sneak peeks — more programming details will be announced in April.

Handler is the first female comedian to headline Red Rocks, and will be joined by several other comedians for her performance. Handler’s performance follows her recent acclaimed comedy special “Revolution” which premiered on Netflix in 2022. Prior to “Revolution,” Handler has published six best-selling books, released a special on HBOMax, “Evolution,” and two unscripted shows on Netflix, “Chelsea Does” and “Chelsea.”

DEALS

Pocket.watch announced it has signed a deal with The Roku Channel Kids & Family, bringing five exclusive titles to the platform.

The deal includes four content specials and one new series and started with the Roku Channel launching “Ryan’s World Titan Universe Holiday Adventures” on Nov. 24, 2022, which was promoted at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The additional four titles will drop in 2023.

The upcoming four titles include:

Toys & Colors Kaleidoscope City Special

Elemon Special

Love, Diana Special

Jason Vlogs and the Do Crew (series)

This deal marks the continued partnerships between Pocket.watch and The Roku Channel Kid & Family, which started in 2019.

“We’re delighted to work with Pocket.watch to bring our viewers access to content starring some of today’s most beloved kids stars and creators. Pocket.watch content is hugely popular with our audience, and we’re thrilled to be able to exclusively bring our users this type of in-demand programming,” said Jennifer Vaux, The Roku Channel’s head of content acquisition, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with Pocket.watch to surprise and delight the families that stream Kids & Family on The Roku Channel.”

The Roku Channel Kids & Family is a leading children’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service, and Pocket.watch is a leader in kids and family content with its global franchises for Generation Alpha.