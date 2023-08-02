‘Sex Education’: First Look at Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in Final Season of Netflix Series (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has debuted a slate of first-look photos for the final season of its series “Sex Education,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 21.

Season 4 of “Sex Education” will follow Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they embark on a new journey — college. Moordale students feel a culture shock when they begin attending Cavendish Sixth Form College: “There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

Per the series’ official logline, “Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

“Sex Education” stars Butterfield alongside Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

Season 4 will feature the introduction of Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua to the cast.

Laurie Nunn serves as the creator and lead writer of “Sex Education.” Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola join as additional writers. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill and Alyssa McClelland directed while Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor and Clare Couchman served as executive producers. Callum Devrell-Cameron and Rem Conway produced.

Check out the first-look images below.

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in “Sex Education” Season 4. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti and Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivian Odusanya in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

George Robison as Isaac Goodwin in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman in “Sex Education” Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

PROGRAMMING

As CBS’ “Big Brother” returns for its 25th season both Pluto TV and Paramount+ will run the hit series’ live feeds, the streamers announced Tuesday.

Following “Big Brother” Season 25’s Aug. 2 premiere, the live feeds will be available for streaming 24/7 throughout the season. Pluto TV will stream the live feeds with commercials, including four dedicated as individual live-stream feeds and the fifth that it says will “offer a combined viewing experience of all the exciting action from inside the ‘Big Brother’ house.”

This marks the third year that Paramount+ has housed the “Big Brother” live feeds on a dedicated stream, ad-free, for all subscribers.

“The ‘Big Brother’ live feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” said Jeff Grossman, EVP of content and business operations for Paramount streaming.

SPECIALS

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will sit down for a NewsNation town hall on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The town hall will be moderated by news anchor Leland Vittert and marks Ramaswamy’s first with a national TV news station as a presidential candidate.

The 90-minute town hall will be broadcast from NewsNation’s headquartes in Chicago, and will address a number of topics while facilitating questions from live audiences in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Following the town hall will be a special edition of “Cuomo” with Chris Cuomo and political editor Chris Stirewalt. The town hall will re-air at 12 a.m. following “Cuomo.”