‘Sex Education’ to End With Season 4 at Netflix, Sets Premiere Date

“Sex Education” will now end with the upcoming Season 4 at Netflix.

The final season of the popular series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 21. Netflix has also released the first teaser trailer for the new season, which can be seen below.

Series creator, lead writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote in a letter to fans, “We are incredibly proud of ‘Sex Education’ and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The full letter can also be seen below.

Ending the show with the new season seemed almost inevitable, as a number of cast members had previously revealed they would not be returning. Those included Simone Ashley, who played Olivia, Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Patricia Allison (Ola), and Rakhee Thakrar, who played school teacher Emily Sands. Furthermore, Ncuti Gatwa, who broke out as Eric Effiong on the series, is taking over the title role in the hit British series “Doctor Who,” though he will still appear in Season 4 of “Sex Education.”

Asa Butterfield will also return, as will: Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

New cast members this season are: Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

The official description of Season 4 states:

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

In addition to Nunn, writers on the season are Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clara Couchman serve as executive producers alongside Nunn. Callum Devrell-Cameron serves as series producer, while Rem Conway is a producer. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland are directors this season. The series is produced by Eleven for Netflix.