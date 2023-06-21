Empire State Building, N.Y. Landmarks Go Pink for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2, ‘Sex and the City’ Anniversary’

New York City will light up pink Wednesday in honor of the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City” and the upcoming second season of “And Just Like That.” At sunset, several iconic New York City buildings (including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center and Pier 17) will glisten a pink shade to celebrate the series and its offshoot.

As such a prominent piece of “Sex and the City,” New York City plays an integral part in the legacy of the show. Max’s followup, “And Just Like That,” was developed and executive produced Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Season 2 of the series debuts with two episodes on Thursday, June 22.

In collaboration with Outfront Media, Max is expanding its reach across New York City with the installation of voiceovers from Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) in varying stations throughout the system. Additionally, a slate of ads and digital signage relating to the brand will be located throughout the MTA transit system, the West 4th Street subway station and select 1-Line trains.

To further celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City,” stars Parker, Nixon and Davis, along with writer, director and executive producer King will be featured in a special podcast episode of “And Just Like That… The Writers Room.” The group will discuss the origin and evolution of the series, in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes secrets and speaking on iconic guest stars, fashion and romantic moments.