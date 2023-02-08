Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME

WME has signed Seth MacFarlane as well as his production company Fuzzy Door. He was previously repped by CAA and continues to be repped by Jackoway Austen and manager Joy Fehily.

MacFarlane is best known for creating “Family Guy,” the animated comedy that has been running on Fox since 1999. He also voices the characters Peter, Stewie and Brian Griffin in the series, which was recently renewed for its 22nd and 23rd season. MacFarlane also co-created the “Family Guy” spinoff “The Cleveland Show,” which ran for four seasons from 2009 to 2014. “Family Guy” has earned MacFarlane five Emmy awards.

Outside of the “Family Guy” universe, MacFarlane also serves as a co-creator and executive producer on “American Dad!,” and voices Stan Smith and Roger. The series began on Fox before moving to TBS, where it concluded its 19th season in December 2022.

MacFarlane’s other credits include creating and starring in “The Orville” on Fox and later Hulu, as well as writing, directing and starring in the movies “Ted” and “Ted 2,” with a “Ted” series currently in the works at Peacock.

Led by MacFarlane alongside Erica Huggins as president, Fuzzy Door is under a multi-year TV deal with Universal Studio Group. MacFarlane, Huggins and senior vice president Aimee Carlson oversee all development and creative direction for the company’s projects, which have include “The Orville,” the “Ted” series and Bill Nye’s “The End is Nye” on Peacock. Other projects in development include the limited series “The Winds of War,” an untitled series about the Little Rock Nine and TV adaptations of the novel “All Our Wrong Todays” and the dystopian sci-fi short film “Skywatch.” Currently in production at Netflix is an animated adaptation of the Norman Lear sitcom “Good Times,” which will premiere in 2023.