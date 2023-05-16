Serena Williams Docuseries Set at ESPN

The life, legacy and journey of tennis superstar Serena Williams will be put on full display in the upcoming ESPN docuseries “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” The new series was announced at the Walt Disney Company upfront presentation held in New York on Tuesday.

With a longstanding career in the world of tennis spanning over the past two decades, Williams has accumulated 23 Grand Slam titles, making her one of the most decorated tennis players of all time. Her dominance in the sport has undoubtedly shifted both the athletic and cultural American landscape.

Williams’ presence not only as an athlete but a cultural cornerstone will be put on display in ESPN’s “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” The docuseries will highlight some of Williams’ most defining career and personal moments with accounts from Williams and other figures in her life.

An icon in tennis, Williams has collected numerous wins, but she’s also faced numerous personal challenges. Juggling her thriving profession while becoming a mother, “Serena [Williams] fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family,” per the series description.

Following the Emmy-winning “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” Williams “expansion of the franchise will be a multi-part series that provides the most complete, intimate and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena [Williams] and key figures throughout her life.”

Directed by Gotham Chopra, “In the Arena: Serena Williams” is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.