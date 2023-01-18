‘Selling the OC,’ the ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff, Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

The realtors of The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the west coast are ready to square off for two more seasons of “Selling the OC,” with drama-galore in tow. Netflix has renewed the real estate docusoap, a spinoff of its hit show “Selling Sunset,” for its second and third seasons.

“Selling Sunset,” which debuted in 2019, has already been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.

Both “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC” follow real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group, the West Hollywood-based luxury real estate group founded by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Jason serves as president and founder of the Oppenheim Group while Brett is president and broker of Oppenheim Real Estate.

The cast includes Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

Season 1 of “Selling the OC” premiered in August 2022 with a group of real estate agents new to Oppenheim. The eight-episode first season was filled with rivalries, fighting and (almost) infidelity.

The show is executively produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil with Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate production companies.

“Selling the OC” and “Selling Sunset” are part of Netflix’s portfolio of reality TV and real estate-based shows including “Buying Beverly Hills,” “Buy My House,” “How to Build a Sex Room,” “Dream Home Makeover,” “Instant Dream Home” and “Designing Miami.”

Production for “Selling the OC” Season 2 is set to start this winter.