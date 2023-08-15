Selina Wang Jumps to ABC News From CNN for Senior White House Reporting Role

Selina Wang, who served as CNN’s only reporter on the ground during the coronavirus-challenged Beijing Winter Olympics, will soon become one of ABC News’ key personnel in a very different arena: The White House.

Wang, who had been with CNN since 2020, was named ABC News’ new senior White House correspondent Tuesday, during the Disney news unit’s daily editorial meeting. “I’m honored to join the extraordinary team of journalists at ABC,” says Wang. “As I arrive in Washington after my time reporting overseas, I’m reminded of what a privilege it is to work in a country where there is freedom of the press. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in covering one of the most consequential stories of our time.”

Wang stood out during the coronavirus pandemic, and was the only American broadcaster reporting on the ground in China during the historic anti-zero-COVID protests. She provided extensive coverage of how China’s security forces clamped down on demonstrators, filmed her own experience dealing with health surveillance and long government quarantines, and was the first to deeply investigate the extreme measures people took to flee China and its COVID policies.

“She has reported on key stories from China and the Asia-Pacific region, leading coverage on China’s economic, political and societal transformation and its evolving relationships with governments and leaders around the world,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin.

Wang also worked for CNN as a Tokyo-based correspondent, where she covered the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, leading the network’s coverage from Japan. She also hosted CNN’s long-form feature program “Marketplace Asia.”

Before joining CNN, Wang was a correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg TV in Beijing and also covered the global technology, venture capital and social media industries for Bloomberg News and Television and wrote features for Businessweek Magazine. She was born in Washington state and graduated from Harvard University with an economics degree and a secondary degree in government.

Separately, ABC News said Tuesday that Rachael Bade, a senior Washington correspondent at Politico who is co-author of its “Playbook” newsletter, had joined as a contributing political correspondent. Asma Khalid, an NPR White House correspondent, was named a contributor.