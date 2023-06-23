‘Secret Invasion’ Star Cobie Smulders on That Shocking Ending and Maria Hill’s Future

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot developments in the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion,” currently streaming on Disney+.

Since her first appearance as Maria Hill in 2012’s “The Avengers,” Cobie Smulders has popped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe roughly half-dozen times, racing into danger and cheating death as the hyper-competent lieutenant to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), most recently in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” So when Marvel started planning the Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” — about how the shape-shifting Skrulls from the 2019’s prequel film “Captain Marvel” have turned against Fury and started infiltrating all levels of human society — it made perfect sense for Maria to show up, too.

Only this time, death caught up with her.

In the series premiere, Maria works with Fury and his Skrull bff Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to thwart a plan by Skrull separatist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) to detonate a series of bombs in Russia in an attempt to provoke a war with the United States. Not only does Fury fail to stop the explosions, but he’s powerless to stop Gravik from gunning down Maria in the ensuing chaos. The episode ends with Maria lifeless and bleeding out on the street.

Maria’s apparent demise dramatically raises the stakes for Fury, especially after she dresses him down earlier in the episode for disappearing to the S.A.B.E.R space station above Earth after the Blip. But is Maria really dead? And if she is, how did Smulders feel about having the character killed off before audiences got to know her beyond her devotion to Fury? The actor talked with Variety about these questions and more below.

How much advance warning did you have about what happens to Maria at the end of the first episode of “Secret Invasion”?

I knew from the get-go, from the first call from [Marvel co-president] Louis D’Esposito. He gets to be the one to call people, I guess — he’s always called me — to be like, “You want to come and be in ‘Spider Man’?” Best job on the planet, I think, for him, to be able to be the bearer of such great news, even when the news means, “We’re thinking of having Maria Hill shot and…” — potentially dead, who knows? Who understands this world? There’s a multiverse. So I’ve known for years now that this was how the story was going to lay out. It’s been a wonderful ride. I’m so glad that nothing got spoiled. I kind of can’t believe it. Even talking about it out loud feels like I’m doing something wrong.

Do you think that she’s really dead?

I mean, it feels like the end? But it’s it’s such a vast, complicated, multiversed world that Marvel is living in. So I suppose anything is possible. This is all above my level of access, so I don’t know. Her death propelled the story in a much more vulnerable direction for the rest of the characters in the show. It certainly is increasing the stakes and setting up Fury to be in a very emotional state. That’s hopefully been accomplished.

There’s so much about Maria that we’ve never gotten to know. How did you feel about cutting that off and never being able to explore it, potentially?

Yeah, her backstory hasn’t really been explored on camera, but it’s been alive for me, you know! I was very excited to sort of have these moments in “Secret Invasion” between the characters of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, where we do get to see the level of their relationship, how deep that connection goes. To be able to be the one to say, “You can’t do this job” to Nick Fury is, one, terrifying, and two, is because of this level of intimacy that these characters have. So it was really exciting to be in a more playful space emotionally as opposed to focusing on the action. So yeah, I mean, again, her life has been very alive for me. But there’s a lot of characters in this world and there’s a lot of stories to be told. So I’m glad of the opportunities I have had to be a part of many, many productions. I’ve been very, very, very, very lucky.

What things about Maria do you know that the audience has never gotten to see?

This is a woman who is all about her career and her work and has truly made this decision to put her life on the line. I feel like there hasn’t been too much investigating in terms of the people coming back from the Blip. What kind of emotional toll is there? I think in Maria’s case, she’s completely buried herself in work, and always puts that ahead of any relationship, any sort of personal time. I don’t want to say she has a family. I mean, she has, you know, parents and siblings, but I don’t think she has a family of her own. She’s a very deep, complicated woman, but has given up her life for the protection of others. I think it takes a very strong, compassionate passionate person to do so.

Are you the kind of actor who has worked out, like, who her parents are and why she’s become so driven?

Yeah. Certainly at the beginning, this is a character from a family from the Army. It’s a family of service, certainly on her father’s side, I think I went with initially. That’s where she’s most comfortable. She’s created her own family within — I’m trying to think of who’s left of the old guard? Not many! But she’s created this family through her job.

Do you think that there was a particular thing or event that caused her to become so dedicated — to Nick, especially?

I don’t know if there was like a particular event. I think there’s been many events since we saw her for the first time that has drawn her closer to Nick over time. I think she would love to have been in charge at some point, and through her partnership with Fury has gotten very close to it and then was witness to the corruption that comes with such a powerful organization. For me it was more about a relationship with her father, which might be one of the reasons why she so dedicated to Fury. But that’s for a more therapy-driven conversation, maybe.

Finally, what is one of your favorite memories playing this role?

What initially comes to mind are those first films, “The Avengers,” the second one. Playing this role has taking me to different places in the world and just allowed me to meet and work with some of the most talented creative people out there. Also just, the amazing fandom that supports all of these projects — it’s been a really cool thing to bear witness to. I don’t know if I’ll ever be lucky enough to be in Hall H [at San Diego Comic-Con] again. I’m never gonna be in a rock concert or anything. That’s just not going to happen for me. But those moments of standing on that stage and just feeling the excitement and the energy from the crowd is really spectacular. And also, I’m a mom. Certainly, I don’t think there’s any great age group that isn’t activated by Marvel in some way. But it is really cool just seeing the level of imagination that these movies bring to kids. That will be a big takeaway.

This interview has been edited and condensed.