Marvel Used AI to Create ‘Secret Invasion’ Opening Credits, EP Says It Fits the ‘Shape-Shifting’ Plot

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is causing a stir on social media after one of the series’ executive producers, Ali Selim, confirmed to Polygon that artificial intelligence was used to create the series’ opening credits sequence. Selim explained the decision to use AI felt right given the plot of “Secret Invasion,” which follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he uncovers shape-shifting Skrulls who have gained positions of power across the Earth by appearing as human world leaders. The opening credits, designed by Method Studios, is a montage of moving paintings that depict the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” Selim said, while also admitting he doesn’t “really understand” how AI works.

“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something,” he added. “And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The decision to have AI play a role in the creation of the “Secret Invasion” opening credits has upset many viewers on social media, as using AI presumably took jobs away from human animators and graphic designers. Marvel Studios’ parent company, Disney, has increasingly been using AI on projects, most notably in the de-aging of Harrison Ford in the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

As Ford revealed earlier this year, Lucasfilm used AI technology to comb through all of the decades-old footage the studio has of the actor. Ford has long been one of Lucasfilm’s biggest stars thanks to roles in several “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.” The artificial intelligence program even had access to rolls of film featuring Ford that never made it to theaters.

“They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns,” Ford said. “Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn’t printed. So they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression.”

“I don’t know how they do it. But that’s my actual face,” Ford continued. “Then I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make [it]. It’s fantastic.”

“Secret Invasion” is now streaming on Disney+.