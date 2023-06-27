‘Live PD’ Personality Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin to Join Fox Nation

Sean “Sticks” Larkin, one of the mainstays of the once-popular police reality series “Live PD,” will host a new series for Fox Nation, the streaming hub that is part of Fox News Media.

“Crime Cam 24/7” will debut on Fox Nation on Friday, July 7. New episodes will stream each Friday at 6 p.m. eastern, the same time slot that also launches new episodes of the Fox Nation revival of “Cops.”

“After greenlighting the iconic series ‘Cops’ back in 2021, we saw how engaged our subscribers are in the realm of true crime and we are thrilled to offer new content from this genre to meet the strong demand,” said Jason Klaman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “As a former member of law enforcement, Sticks is the perfect voice to bring this show to life.”

The 12-episode series will spotlight surveillance footage caught around the country and give subscribers a look at how cameras catch criminals. During the series, Larkin will narrate and offer background on the crimes as they unfold, and deliver updates on the victims and those prosecuted.

“I’m excited to partner with ‘Fox Nation to continue my passion of sharing stories of law and order,” Larkin said in a statement. “Surveillance footage captures the essence of crimes and I’m looking forward to demonstrating how this tool has helped in solving cases across the country with the Fox audience.”

Fox Nation may see an opportunity. Another program that uses principals from “Live PD –“On Patrol: Live” — has come under legal scrutiny. The original “Live PD,” launched on the A&E cable network in 2016, and captured attention by having producers scan 32 live feeds from across the nation, each one focused on a cop trying to do his or her job. Producers would then select the most compelling real-life incidents and put them on the air as host Dan Abrams kept up commentary and analysis with a group of regular co-anchors, including Larkin.

But “Live PD,” a big ratings success, was canceled in 2020 in the wake of protests following the murder of George Floyd. In that same year, it was discovered that “Live PD” had destroyed footage related to a police killing a year prior of Javier Ambler.

The cable network Reelz launched “On Patrol” in 2021, utilizing the same hosts, format and segments. A New York judge recently ruled that A+E Networks may continue in its quest to seek claims of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition against the Reelz program.

: