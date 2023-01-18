‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+

“SEAL Team” has been renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+, Variety has learned.

The seventh season of the military drama series will now be the third season of the show to air on Paramount+, with the show having originally aired on CBS before moving to the streamer after its fourth season.

“We look forward to bringing ‘SEAL Team’ fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

Season 6 of “SEAL Team” consisted of 10 episodes and wrapped up in November 2022. Per the official logline, the series follows “the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.”

David Boreanaz leads the cast, with Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian also starring. Max Thieriot previously starred in the series but exited in Season 6 to lead the new CBS drama series “Fire Country.”

“SEAL Team” is executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and Boreanaz. CBS Studios produces. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“SEAL Team” was one of two CBS shows to move over to Paramount+. The supernatural drama “Evil,” hailing from Robert and Michelle King, also made the move to the streamer for its second season and was subsequently renewed for a third and then a fourth.