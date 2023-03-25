Bill Lawrence Gives Update on ‘Scrubs’ Reunion Movie: ‘It’s Inevitable’

Nine months ago, the “Scrubs” cast and creator reunited for a panel and shared their plans for a future project together — likely a movie. While it hasn’t actually begun just yet, it’s only a matter of time, according to creator Bill Lawrence.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out,” Lawrence told Variety in a recent interview while promoting Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.”

That’s the reason they continuously get together — whether it’s for ATX TV Festival or for dinner and drinks. In a way, it’s a tradition he’s made with the casts and crew of many of his shows, including “Cougar Town,” “Spin City” and “Ted Lasso.”

“I think it’s inevitable that it happens,” he said of a “Scrubs” movie. “The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a ‘Scrubs’ reunion.”

To see the cast together, he explained, just look on his wife’s (“Shrinking” star Christa Miller) Instagram.

“You’ll see her and Jason Segel, John McGinley, Zach Braff, and I think Busy [Philipps] might be there. It’s all these people with drinks, shaking hands anyways. But I hope to bring it back around,” Lawrence added. “That’s part of the infectious vibe of some of our shows — that people end up sincerely enjoying each other and hanging out anyway.”

“Shrinking” was a perfect example of that; Lawrence created the show with Segel and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein. Flynn made a guest appearance while Braff directed an episode. He’s hopeful that will continue in Season 2.

“I’ve been very lucky in my career that 99% of people I’ve worked with have been people I’d want to spend time with anyway. I think everybody from ‘Spin City’ — except Connie Britton because she was always so busy on other shows, but I’ll get her sooner or later — was on ‘Scrubs,'” he said. “It just keeps going around. I don’t ever want to infiltrate it too much, but I think people will see more of Neil Flynn next year. I’d love to find a way to get somebody from ‘Ted Lasso’ into this world.”