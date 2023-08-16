‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Teaser: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and More Original Cast Return for Anime Series

Michael Cera reunites with Sex Bob-Omb — this time in animated form — for Netflix’s upcoming anime “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.” The eight-episode series is helmed by animation studio Science Saru, and follows the cult-favorite story of bass-playing title character Scott Pilgrim and his battle of the bands and the exes.

The new Netflix show follows Edgar Wright’s 2010 action rom-com “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” which was based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Animated characters of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” are voiced almost entirely by actors of the 2010 film. This includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Jason Schwartzmen as Gideon Graves, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Brie Larson as Natalie V. “Envy” Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim.

“Luckily, the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life,” Wright said back in March. “There is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

O’Malley added, “It’s hilarious. It’s emotional. It’s visually stunning. The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way.”

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is written by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who also serve as showrunners. The series is directed by Abel Gongora of Science Saru and is executive produced by O’Malley, Grabinski, Wright, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, Nira Park and Eunyoung Choi.

