Scooter Braun Talks Taylor Swift, Big Machine Records Purchase in Bloomberg’s ‘Idea Generation’ (TV News Roundup)

Scooter Braun guest stared in the Season 3 premiere of Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation” to discuss is feud with Taylor Swift, among other topics.

Speaking with series host Noah Callahan-Bever, Braun talked about his purchase of Big Machine Records, as well as his thoughts on managers’ responsibilities, work/life balance and his relationships.

Speaking on his back-and-forth with Swift, he said in the episode: “I choose to look at it as like, these moments that you think someone is attacking you or these moments you think are unfair, one you play a role in every one of these moments because you are part of the story. And two, you can choose to be angry, resentful, bitter, and actually become the story in your anger, or you can choose to say thank you for playing a role in my growth and move on.”

“Idea Generation” has previously featured guests such as Dwayne Wade, Jessie Reyez, The Dream, Action Bronson and Marsai Martin.

The episode is currently up on YouTube and streams on the Bloomberg app, connected TV devices, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree+ and Bloomberg.com at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

EstrellaTV is releasing a new daytime programming lineup, set to the theme “¡Alegra Tus Dias! (Brighten Your Day),” with a focus on family entertainment.

The premiere of “Venga la Alegria,” Mexico’s leading morning show, will kickoff the daytime programming block at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. Each episode will feature breaking news in the U.S. and across the border along with entertainment coverage, led by Mexico-based hosts Patricio Borghetti, Anette Cuburu, Sergio Sepúlveda, Ricardo Casares, Tabata Jalil, Mariano Sandoval, Kristal Silva, Capi Pérez, Laura G, Horacio Villalobos, Flor Rubio and Mauricio Barcelata.

“With ‘Alegra Tus Dias,’ we are giving our audience an elevated taste of home in the daytime time period,” said Estrella Media CEO Enrique Guillen. “It is the first building block in Estrella Media’s new strategy to super-serve our audience with the feeling and texture of their heritage.”

“100 Latinos Dijeron” airs next, followed by “Cine Clasico” in the afternoon. “Ventaneando” anchors the programming lineup at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, hosted by Mexican journalist and TV personality Pati Chapoy.

A weekend edition of “Venga la Alegria” will air Saturdays at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET and Sundays at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with hosts Alana Lliteras, Mati Álvarez, Alex Sirvent, Esmeralda Ugalde, Rafa Balderrama, Kike Mayagoitia, El Chino, and Olga Mariana.

*

Fox News Audio has announced the expansion of its true crime programming, with new podcasts set to launch Feb. 28. The upcoming podcasts include “The Fox True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno,” “What About Holly?” and “House of Broken Dreams.”

“The Fox True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno” will release new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays every week, beginning Feb. 28. The new podcast will detail stories of survival, unsolved murders, America’s most wanted killers, missing persons and celebrity crime trials; with the first episode examining the Murdaugh trial. The second episode will detail the kidnapping of an Alabama kindergartener in 2013.

All the new Fox News Audio true crime content will be available at FoxNewsPodcasts.com and all major providers and distributors where podcasts are available.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jazmin Rangel has joined Eris Talent and Literary Agency as the head of voiceover talent, the agency announced Feb. 22.

In her position, Rangel will acquire talent for opportunities across animation, video games and commercials. The responsibilities of the role align with her 15 years of experience as former head of the VO Latinx Division at TGMD as well as her four-year tenure at Arlene Thornton & Associates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jazmin to Eris,” said partners Tina Randolph Contogenis and Amy Lord Posey in a joint statement. “Her extensive experience and knowledge of the industry make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Jazmin will help us lead representation of voiceover talent to the next level and achieve even greater success in the future.”

Niquole Gomez was also hired as a commercial agent with a focus on commercials and sports influencers, while Eloisa De Jesus was promoted to the title of junior agent. Rangel is enlisting the help of Lisa Gal, an Atlanta-based manager, as a talent agent.

PARTNERSHIPS

Husslup has announced its first unscripted pitch competition in partnership with H2R Productions. As the startup’s latest creative initiative, the new partners will work together to bring high-quality projects to audiences.

Husslup and H2R Productions are hosting the competition in effort to receive and ultimately produce informative story-driven projects. The winner of the unscripted pitch competition will receive an option with H2R to develop the series.

Prior to this partnership, Husslup has teamed with Keshet International and Roadmap Writers for a scripted pitch competition; with Fuse Media for the Fuse+ Filmmakers to Watch program; and with Bankable Productions for the Husslup Table Read Series for Emerging Voices. H2R Productions has produced for Magnolia, GSN, CW, HGTV, Discovery+, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Lifetime, Bravo, Disney, Pop, Netflix and HGTV.