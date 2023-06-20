‘School Spirits’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed its teen drama “School Spirits” for a second season.

The series stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

The cast also includes Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer.

Season 1 was favorably reviewed, scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario wrote that “without losing sight of the sorrow of Maddie’s story, ‘School Spirits’ manages to be surprisingly sparky and fun — proof positive that there are new stories to tell about the institution no one would ever want to be stuck in for their entire afterlife.”

Hailing from Awesomeness Studios, “School Spirits” was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot, while Oliver Goldstick serves as showrunner. All three executive produce the series, and Max Winkler directed and executive produced the first two episodes. List also produces.

“’School Spirits’ has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, engaging characters and the enigmatic world of high school life, and we are thrilled to bring a second season to this loyal fan base across Paramount+,” said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, executive vice presidents and co-heads at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films. “Maddie’s quest to unravel the truth behind her mysterious disappearance has resonated with viewers, and we can’t wait to continue this thrilling journey with them.”

“’School Spirits’ developed such a passionate and engaged fan base over the course of its first season, marking one of our most popular new young adult series to date,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. “The creative minds behind the series — showrunner Oliver Goldstick and creators Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud — and the extremely talented cast brought audiences a fresh take on high school — both in the present and in the after-life — and we can’t wait to see what happens next at Split River High.”