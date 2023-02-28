Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid During Tuesday ‘Today’ Broadcast

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show Tuesday morning for an unwanted assignment: recuperating from a third coronavirus infection.

Guthrie left the NBC News program sometime before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, NBC News disclosed during the broadcast. “By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” said Sheinelle Jones, filling in for Guthrie and her co-host Hoda Kotb, who has been off the show for the past several days for an undisclosed reason. “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Jones made the remarks toward the end of the broadcast Tuesday after previously telling viewers earlier in the program that Guthrie had t “leave a little early this morning.”

Guthrie previously tested positive for COVID in May 2022, which sent her home for a five-day isolation day. She also tested positive for coronavirus in January of 2022. Guthrie is vaccinated against the virus.

Al Roker, whose medical struggles with blood clots were made public late last year, joked with Jones and Carson Daly at the end of the program. “Luckily, Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah,” he told the audience.