‘Weekend Update’ April Fool’s Prank: ‘SNL’ Audience Member Yells ‘You Stink!’ at Colin Jost

Michael Che, co-anchor of “ ,” played a prank on fellow host Colin Jost on the April Fool’s day episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The segment kicked off as normal, with Jost delivering piercing commentary about former president Donald Trump’s indictment by a grand jury on Mar. 30. But as Jost levied each jab, his jokes were received with timid chuckles. After Jost concluded his portion of the banter, Che made another joke about the ex-president that resulted in uproarious laughter.

Dismayed but not deterred, Jost pressed on with another joke. Following the punchline, an audience member shouted, “You stink!” which caused Jost’s head to immediately fall into his hands. No longer able to keep it together, Che erupted into laughter alongside the viewers, explaining to Jost he told the audience not to laugh at him as an April Fool’s Day prank.

“Am I not mic’d?” Jost said, nearly at the point of tears while imitating the questions running through his brain during the live episode. “And then I was like, ‘Oh I just suck.'”

As the segment continued, Jost struggled to regain composure. Che swiftly proceeded to the next gag as Jost murmured, “God, you’re evil.”

“That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me,” Jost continued. “I’m covered in sweat.”

The audience emitted a chorus of vocal support, cheering and clapping for the comedian, which he jokingly dismissed: “Don’t you even dare,” he told viewers, still processing the anxiety he felt from being pranked on live television.

Watch the April 1 segment of “Weekend Update” below.