‘Saturday Night Live’ Tackles Chinese Spy Balloon Saga With Hilarious Bowen Yang Performance

In a rare example of using a same-day event as fodder for its usual “cold open,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lampooned Saturday’s shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon by the U.S. military in a sketch that had to be prepared and written the same day it aired.

Cast member Chloe Fineman played a fictional version of MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, trying to provide analysis to viewers who had no doubt heard of the much-scrutinized weekend incident. Kenan Thompson played a military authority who suggested that vanquishing a balloon wasn’t the most difficult task faced by the U.S. armed forces.

Bowen Yang raised the sketch’s tenor by playing the actual balloon — aggrieved by the U.S. action.

Actor Pablo Pascal, known for his recent role in HBO’s videogame drama “The Last of Us,” relayed his recent acting history and gave a shout out to his family in his monologue.

Watch the cold open below: